Mistrial declared again in homeless camp killing

For the second time, a King County jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of two brothers accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in 2016 in a Seattle homeless encampment known as the Jungle.
The Seattle Times reports the jury deliberated for five days before a mistrial was announced Tuesday, according to King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg's spokesman.
It wasn't known if prosecutors will try James and Jerome Taafulisia a third time.
The brothers, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were accused of storming the camp, accompanied by their 13-year-old brother, intending to rob a drug dealer. Jeanine Zapata and James Tran were shot to death and three others also were shot.
The 13-year-old was convicted of murder and assault in juvenile court. He will remain in custody until his 20th birthday.
