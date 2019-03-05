County proposes splitting up voting districts by this summer

Two increasingly crowded polling places in Jersey City under a proposal that would split two voting districts into four.
Polling places for districts six and nine in Jersey City have been increasingly crowded, with some voters waiting hours to cast ballots. The Jersey Journal reports county election official Michael Harper says the county Board of Elections is proposing a change to take place before the June primaries.
Harper says normally officials want to wait until after the U.S. Census is completed, but waits were so long in the two districts that officials feel a change is needed.
The board is scheduled to finalize the decision Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the council caucus room at City Hall.
