City approves new fines for feeding wildlife

A Rhode Island city has approved an ordinance that would fine people up to $500 for feeding wildlife.
WLNE-TV reports that the Warwick City Council voted unanimously in support of the ordinance that would let city police issue citations.
The measure comes in response to complaints about the city's rat problem.
Under the local law, police would give a warning to first time offenders, a fine of up to $200 for second-time offenders, and a $500 fine for the third offense.
Councilman Jeremy Rix says the feedings are a setback as the city pursues a $20,000 rat removal program.
The full council is required to pass the ordinance again at a second meeting and get the mayor's approval before it goes into effect.
