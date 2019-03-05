1 killed, 3 hurt in early morning fire in central Kansas

Authorities say a woman was killed and three relatives were hurt in an early morning fire in central Kansas.
Reno County Sheriff's Department says in a Facebook post that fire and law enforcement rushed to the double-wide mobile home around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A woman was able to get out of the home with her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children. Sheriff Randy Henderson says she went to a neighbor and called 911 to report that her 70-year-old grandmother, Judy Kay Alley, was still inside the home.
Firefighters went into the home and found Alley dead. The 2-year-old was flown to a hospital, while the child's mother and younger sibling were transported by ambulance.
