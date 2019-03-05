National Politics

Flags lowered to honor firefighter killed in Maine

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 05:12 PM

In this June 11, 2017, photo provided by Erin Thomas, Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes pulls a ladder on the scene of a structure fire in Somersworth N.H. Barnes died on March 1, 2019, while battling an apartment house fire, (Erin Thomas via AP)
In this June 11, 2017, photo provided by Erin Thomas, Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes pulls a ladder on the scene of a structure fire in Somersworth N.H. Barnes died on March 1, 2019, while battling an apartment house fire, (Erin Thomas via AP) Erin Thomas AP
In this June 11, 2017, photo provided by Erin Thomas, Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes pulls a ladder on the scene of a structure fire in Somersworth N.H. Barnes died on March 1, 2019, while battling an apartment house fire, (Erin Thomas via AP) Erin Thomas AP
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor a firefighter killed while battling an apartment blaze.

Flags will remained lowered through sunset Sunday, the day of a memorial service for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The 32-year-old Barnes died and four other firefighters were injured in Berwick on Friday. He became the first firefighter to die while battling a fire in nearly four decades in Maine.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the last time a firefighter was killed in a fire was in 1980, when Portland firefighter Joseph Cavallaro Jr. died while battling a nightclub fire.

Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante previously said that Barnes protected a fellow firefighter from the flames and "died a hero."

  Comments  