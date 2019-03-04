Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he doesn't yet believe President Donald Trump is vulnerable in a primary, but he's still considering launching a challenge because "things could change."
Hogan says, "If there's a crack" in Trump's support, "if there's a little bit of — any daylight — someone might say, look, there's very long odds but it's an important thing to try to do."
Hogan spoke during an interview with The Associated Press at a National Governors Association regional meeting in Iowa.
He says: "We'll see. You never say never."
Currently only one Republican, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, is challenging Trump for the party's presidential nomination in 2020. The president's approval rating remains high among Republican voters.
