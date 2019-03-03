Feds charge suspect after woman’s body found in trunk of car

This photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Louis D. Coleman III. Coleman is being charged by Rhode Island authorities with kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal, and mutilation of a dead body. It could not be determined if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. He was arrested in Delaware after a woman's body was found Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the trunk of the car he was driving has waived extradition will return to Rhode Island to face charges. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP) AP