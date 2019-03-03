Cab driver found fatally stabbed; Police looking for suspect

The New York Police Department is looking for the attacker of a 27-year-old for-hire cab driver who was found fatally stabbed in his car.
Police say the car was parked on a Bronx roadway around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver was inside, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.
The New York Times reported the driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was a for-hire driver with Uber, but it was unclear if he had been driving on a job at the time.
An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, told the Times his death was "a horribly tragic incident."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
A group that represents for-hire drivers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Comments