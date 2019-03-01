NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is seated before President Barack Obama and FBI Director James Comey arrive at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington. The special counsel’s investigation has not come close to spending $50 million, according to a Justice Department report released in December. According to the report, the most recent available, the investigation had cost just over $25 million as of September 2018. The Justice Department said in the report that it would have spent $13 million on the investigation regardless of Mueller being appointed. False claims regarding spending on the investigation began circulating after President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified Wednesday before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo