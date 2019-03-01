Unique California program sets update on guns seized in 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Illegally possessed firearms seized by authorities are displayed at a news conference in Los Angeles. Attorney General Xavier Becerra is set to unveil new 2018 numbers from a uniquely California program that seizes guns from people no longer allowed to own them. He's expected to acknowledge Friday, March 1, 2019, that a backlog of illegally held weapons remains despite an infusion of millions of dollars to beef up enforcement efforts in recent years. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo