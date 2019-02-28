Oklahoma governor reappoints Elk City man to A&M Regents

Oklahoma's new governor is reappointing Elk City businessman Joe Hall to the board of regents that oversees Oklahoma State University and four other state universities.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that he would reappoint Hall to the nine-member panel that also governs Connors State College, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Panhandle State University. Hall will serve an eight-year term on the board.
Stitt described Hall in a statement as a "steady hand and an effective leader."
Hall owns a construction company and operates farming and ranching operations in western Oklahoma. He was first appointed by Gov. Brad Henry in 2003 and reappointed by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2011.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Stitt also plans to announce on Friday his first appointment to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.
Comments