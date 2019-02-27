Kansas Senate OKs bill for openness on missing foster kids

Kansas state Sen. Molly Baumgardner, left, R-Louisburg, speaks in favor of a bill aimed at ensuring legislators are notified whenever foster children run away or go missing, as Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, another supporter, listens, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Sitting between them is Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, who also supports the measure. John Hanna AP Photo