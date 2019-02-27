Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list is indicted

A Coast Guard officer accused of being a white supremacist who compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats has been indicted on firearms and drug charges.
Prosecutors say a federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 49-year-old Christopher Paul Hasson on charges of unlawful possession of firearm silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user and possession of a controlled substance.
Hasson has been detained since federal agents arrested him Feb. 16 on related charges.
Hasson hasn't been charged with any terrorism-related offenses. U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a statement that authorities are still gathering evidence.
Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years before investigators found 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside his basement apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland.
