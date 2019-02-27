Michigan’s oldest juvenile lifer, 74, to be released

In an undated file photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Sheldry Topp is shown. A judge has cleared the way for the release of the 74-year-old man who is the oldest Michigan prisoner serving a life sentence for murder as a teen. Topp has been in prison since 1962. But he was resentenced Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 to a minimum of 40 years. Attorney Deborah LaBelle says the new sentence means Topp should immediately be eligible for freedom. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)