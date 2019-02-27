Water surrounds Mississippi town as rivers rise across South

Highway 465 in Warren and Issaquena County is seen closed on the south end due to the rising flood waters north of Vicksburg, Miss., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The Mississippi River is currently at 47.48 feet in Vicksburg according to the National Weather Service and is expected to crest at 51.4 feet on March 14, which is the highest crest since 2016 The Vicksburg Post, via AP Courtland Wells