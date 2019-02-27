National Politics

Water surrounds Mississippi town as rivers rise across South

The Associated Press

February 27, 2019 07:12 AM

Highway 465 in Warren and Issaquena County is seen closed on the south end due to the rising flood waters north of Vicksburg, Miss., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The Mississippi River is currently at 47.48 feet in Vicksburg according to the National Weather Service and is expected to crest at 51.4 feet on March 14, which is the highest crest since 2016
GLENDORA, Miss.

Rain-swollen rivers are spilling over their banks across the South, and a Mississippi mayor says water has surrounded his town and forced some families to leave their homes.

Forecasters say flood warnings were in place Wednesday in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

In Glendora, Mississippi, The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Wednesday that the town of 151 people is caught between the flooded Tallahatchie River to the north and the Black Bayou to the south.

Glendora Mayor Johnny Thomas says the water is within inches of covering U.S. Highway 49 in both directions.

Thomas says "I hope it doesn't get worse. We've only got one way out of here."

City workers filled sandbags Tuesday afternoon, and a shelter opened for those displaced.

