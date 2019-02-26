2020 hopeful Castro says all should have chance to prosper

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says that if the United States is going to be the most prosperous nation in the world, then everyone has to prosper.
The 44-year-old former housing secretary in the Obama administration spoke to about 600 people at Boise State University on Tuesday and struck familiar Democratic themes.
He says the nation must have affordable health care for all, raise the minimum wage and invest in early education for children.
He says the nation needs a fair tax system and needs to reform its immigration system that includes an earned path to citizenship for people in the country without documents.
Castro's visit to Republican stronghold Idaho is part of his plan to visit all 50 states leading up to Democrats selecting a presidential candidate.
