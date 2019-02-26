Gun control bill advances past protests in New Mexico

A proposal to expand background checks to nearly all gun sales in New Mexico advanced Tuesday as advocates and opponents clash in a final series committee hearings at the Legislature.
A slate of Democrat-sponsored proposals designed to stem gun violence have drawn criticism from all but a few of the state's sheriff's, while at least 18 counties have adopted "sanctuary" resolutions that say sheriffs should not be required to enforce any measures they consider unconstitutional.
Republican Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell called into question the constitutionality of a Democrat-sponsored bill on Tuesday while brandishing printed copies of the U.S. and state constitutions and briefly storming out of the room before voting against the amended bill.
Senate bill sponsor Richard Martinez of Espanola, a former magistrate judge from rural Rio Arriba County, insisted that his background check proposal won't infringe on gun possession rights and is designed to save lives. He said seeking out a background check when selling a gun is the reasonable and responsible thing to do.
"This bill is about saving lives, it's not about taking gun rights," he said. "There are a lot of people with mental illnesses, with domestic violence records that shouldn't have guns. That's all we are trying to accomplish here."
He urged more than a dozen sheriffs in the room to review their oaths to uphold state law, and said he was requesting an opinion from the state attorney general in response to questions about the constitutionality of the bill.
Earlier in the day, the Sierra County Commission adopted a gun rights "sanctuary" resolution. Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said that brings the tally of so-called sanctuary counties to at least 18 out 33 statewide.
The resolutions hold echoes of activism in Washington state, where a dozen sheriffs are refusing to enforce new restrictions on semi-automatic rifles until the courts decide whether they are constitutional.
New Mexico Legislators also are considering bills that would remove guns from the hands of people who may be suicidal or bent on violence, hold parents responsible for securing household firearms and further restrict gun possession for people subject to domestic abuse orders.
The clash over gun safety legislation has highlighted a divide on attitudes toward regulation between rural and urban communities, as largely rural communities adopt sanctuary resolutions.
