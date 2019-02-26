US Rep. Peter Welch promises upcoming infrastructure bill

Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says he plans to introduce a bill that could propose spending up to $1.5 trillion on infrastructure.
The Times Argus reports Welch discussed infrastructure during the Vermont League of Cities and Towns meeting Monday with mayors from across the state.
The Democrat says states and municipalities need help addressing "incredibly urgent and long-overdue and neglected infrastructure needs."
Mayors discussed the need for upgraded sewer systems, fixes for crumbling roads and bridges, and water treatment plant upgrades. They also stressed the need for high-speed internet and public transport in rural areas.
Welch says he expects his joint bill with Rep. Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, to receive bipartisan support.
He says he hopes the bill will be introduced in May.
