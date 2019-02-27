Gay rights activist accused of setting own home on fire

In an Aug. 10, 2017 photo, emergency personnel respond to a 4-alarm house fire in the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue in Jackson, Mich. Michigan police say a transgender, gay rights activist tried to fabricate a hate crime by setting his home on fire, but the man's attorney is questioning the evidence. Attorney Daniel Barnett said the evidence is circumstantial and doesn't provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Nikki Joly set the August 2017 fire that killed five pets at his home. Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP Claire Abendroth