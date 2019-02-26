N. Carolina colleges won’t confirm student IDs OK for voting

North Carolina colleges won't guarantee that student identifications meet the state's new legal requirements for voting, raising doubts about whether thousands of young adults could be blocked from the ballot box.
None of the state's public or private universities and community colleges have confirmed that their student IDs meet required conditions, state elections board spokesman Pat Gannon said Tuesday. March 15 is the deadline for campuses to ensure student IDs are secure for voting purposes, though legislation introduced in the General Assembly on Monday would postpone that until September.
The top lawyer for the University of North Carolina system, Thomas Shanahan, did not respond when asked to clarify why none of the 16 public campuses meet all ID security requirements. Identifications are issued to some students ineligible to vote, including foreign citizens and those under 18, UNC system spokesman Josh Ellis said in an email.
North Carolina Wesleyan College — a private, four-year liberal arts school with about 1,200 students in Rocky Mount — will be unable "to meet the important checks and balances as required to properly implement this program," school security director J. Wayne Sears wrote to the elections board this month. Sears didn't respond to messages asking what barriers to compliance the school faced.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
State law requires the chancellor, president, or registrar of the state's universities and colleges to confirm at the risk of facing felony perjury charges that their IDs meet several security requirements. Those conditions include that the school confirms a student's identity by checking their social security number, citizenship status and birthdate during enrollment.
North Carolina voters in November approved as an addition to the state constitution that IDs must be shown when voting in person. In December, legislators approved implementing laws that spelled out which IDs would be accepted to vote, including whether student IDs would count.
On Friday, a Wake County judge ruled constitutional amendments mandating photo identification to vote and a second issue were invalid because federal courts had declared that legislators designed their district in ways that illegally favored politicians. The ruling doesn't specifically cancel the December law outlining the voter ID requirements, but the decision calls into question whether it will stand.
Republican legislative leaders filed an appeal notice of the ruling Monday.
___
Follow Emery P. Dalesio on Twitter at http://twitter.com/emerydalesio. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/emery%20dalesio.
Comments