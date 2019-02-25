Supreme Court sets date for legislative records case hearing

The Washington Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June in a case that will determine whether state lawmakers are subject to the same disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials.
The high court set a June 11 date for the hearing in the case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, which said lawmakers were violating the law by not releasing emails, schedules and reports of sexual harassment. A Thurston County superior court judge ultimately ruled that while the Washington Legislature, the House and Senate were not subject to the Public Records Act, the statute was clear that the offices of individual lawmakers were covered by the law.
Besides AP, the groups involved in the lawsuit are: public radio's Northwest News Network, KING-TV, KIRO 7, Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington, The Spokesman-Review, the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association, Sound Publishing, Tacoma News Inc. and The Seattle Times.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments