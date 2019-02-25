Montana bill would require media to identify ownership

A bill being considered by Montana lawmakers would require media outlets owned by out-of-state corporations to prominently identify their owners and their headquarters in large print on the front of their publications and on only online content.
The bill by Republican Rep. Joe Read would require newspapers, magazines and broadcasters operating in Montana to make the ownership disclosures in type about two-thirds of an inch tall.
Read said he brought the bill partly in response to Lee Enterprises purchase and closure of the Missoula Independent. He also made an apparent reference to Sinclair Broadcasting Group requiring local television anchors to read statements or air certain content.
The Montana Newspaper Association and the Montana Broadcasters Association spoke against the bill Monday, citing First Amendment concerns and saying the ownership information is already available.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments