Sheriff’s deputy shot in Tennessee during standoff

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy.
News outlets report that a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot Saturday during a standoff in which a suspect barricaded himself in a Blountville home. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the shooting but a spokeswoman declined to release details about the deputy's injuries or condition.
It is not immediately clear how the barricade situation developed or if any arrests have been made.
A news conference has been scheduled for Saturday evening.
