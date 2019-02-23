Police: 2 killed in plane crash at Massachusetts airport

Massachusetts State Police say two people have died after a small plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport.
Saturday's crash occurred at about 12:36 p.m., according to the state police department's Twitter feed. State troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The airport is located about 45 miles south of Boston.
