Greenwood might allow restaurants to sell liquor on Sundays

A city in the Mississippi Delta could decide whether to allow restaurants to sell liquor on Sundays.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams is urging the City Council to consider the change. Under a current city ordinance, restaurants may sell beer but not liquor on Sundays.
Leonel Perez, owner and manager of La Terraza restaurant, says customers frequently ask for alcoholic beverages that can't be sold on Sunday, particularly margaritas.
The Rev. Calvin Collins, pastor of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, opposes the proposal. He says he sees alcohol as detrimental to people's physical, spiritual and mental well-being.
The proposed changes would affect only restaurants with liquor licenses and would not change the ban on package store sales of alcohol on Sundays.
