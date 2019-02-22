The Latest: Bill rejected to limit teaching gender dysphoria

The Latest on a measure that would limit teaching about gender dysphoria (all times local):
12:25 p.m.
A Senate panel has rejected a bill that would have banned teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools through seventh grade.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Friday against the bill. It passed through the House last week.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
People with gender dysphoria suffer discomfort or distress due to the discrepancy between their gender identity and gender at birth. Critics say the bill was discriminatory.
Oliver Dickman, a transgender high school senior in Yankton, says knowing the bill has been rejected is a "tremendous relief." He earlier told committee members that it made him feel like he's not welcome in South Dakota.
Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, the measure's sponsor, repeated previous testimony, saying his intent was to make sure that public schools aren't "teaching, instructing and confusing our young children to be more susceptible to this dysphoria."
School Administrators of South Dakota executive director Rob Monson says the practice isn't happening in South Dakota schools and the bill wasn't necessary.
A House panel on Thursday advanced without recommendation a bill taking aim again at an activities association policy that lets transgender students play on the athletic team matching their gender identity.
___
9 a.m.
A South Dakota Senate panel plans to debate a measure that would ban teaching about gender dysphoria through seventh grade in public schools.
The Senate State Affairs Committee is scheduled Friday to hear the bill. It passed through the House last week.
Critics say the bill is discriminatory. People with gender dysphoria suffer discomfort or distress due to the discrepancy between their gender identity and gender at birth.
Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, the sponsor, has said his intent is to make sure that public schools aren't "teaching and confusing our young children to be more susceptible to this dysphoria."
A House panel on Thursday advanced without recommendation a bill taking aim again at an activities association policy that lets transgender students play on the athletic team matching their gender identity.
Comments