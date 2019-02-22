Caseworkers face rising demands, lack of placements for kids

The latest review of Maine's child welfare system finds caseworkers have faced rising caseloads, poorly explained policy changes and an ongoing shortage of placements for children.
The Legislature's Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability said Friday that more flexibility, training, administrative support and improved technology could boost Maine's beleaguered child welfare system.
Staff workers say the last resort of keeping some children in hotels and emergency rooms is traumatic for both children and caseworkers.
The office's recommendations mirror other reports and calls from lawmakers and caseworkers over the past year following the deaths of two young girls.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' administration last week said it'll draw up a plan to put such recommendations in place through 2020.
__
Online:
http://legislature.maine.gov/doc/2790
Comments