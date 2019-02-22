Cold weather prompts Nevada school closures, delayed start

Cold weather across Nevada has forced officials to close some schools and delay the opening of other schools and government offices.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office announced Friday that he was ordering a two-hour delayed opening at 10 a.m. for offices in Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County due to overnight snow and cold.
The governor also ordered a 10 a.m. delayed start for offices in southern Nevada's Clark county, where state roads were dangerous and icy.
The Clark County School District canceled all classes Friday because of the road conditions. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College were on a delayed start and canceled classes before 10 a.m.
Schools in northern Nevada's Washoe County School District were on a two hour delayed start Friday.
