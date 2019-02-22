Former Alabama legislative leader arrested

A former Alabama Senate leader accused of taking more than $25,000 from client's trust funds while working as a lawyer has been charged with felony theft, authorities said Friday.
Zeb Little, 50, of Cullman was arrested Thursday on three theft charges. He was booked into the county jail and released on bond of $15,000.
A statement from the attorney general's office said Little was indicted after Cullman County grand jurors heard evidence earlier this month.
Little is an attorney, and records show a one-time client sued him in September for allegedly failing to turn over money from a settlement. The case is still in court, and Little is no longer practicing law.
Court records were not immediately available to show whether Little had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Little represented the Cullman area for 12 years as a Democrat in the state Senate. He was the majority leader for eight years ending in 2010, when he was defeated by a Republican challenger.
