Man shot and wounded by troopers now being held without bail

A man shot and wounded by Pennsylvania state police has been released from the hospital but will remain jailed without bail.
Jeromey Barnes was shot Tuesday when he allegedly drove toward troopers as they tried to arrest him at a home in Paradise.
Authorities say the 37-year-old Paradise man was wanted on several warrants. After learning he might be at the residence, troopers went there and found him in a vehicle with a woman.
Barnes allegedly tried to flee and drove toward troopers, who fired several shots. Barnes was struck by one bullet, but the woman and the troopers were not injured.
Barnes is facing numerous charges stemming from the confrontation. A judge ordered him held until a March 5 court hearing.
It's not known if he's retained an attorney.
