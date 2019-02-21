No charges against Stillwater officer in fatal shooting

A Stillwater police officer won't face charges for fatally shooting a man armed with a knife last November.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput says his office found that the officer was justified in using deadly force against 22-year-old Keaton Larson.
Officers from Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights responded to a call on Nov. 21 about a suicidal man armed with a knife .
A Stillwater officer shot Larson, who died of a single gunshot wound.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated.
