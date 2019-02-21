W.Va. lawmakers endorse school calendar bill

A committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates has endorsed a bill that would set parameters for the public school calendar and reduce the number of required instructional days each year.
The House education committee on Thursday sent the bill to the House floor.
The bill would set the school year to start no earlier than Sept. 1 and end by May 31. West Virginia public school calendars typically start in early to mid-August.
The committee amended the bill to reduce the number of instructional days from 180 to 170.
