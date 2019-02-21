SC lawmakers hear emotional testimony on prison reform bills

South Carolina lawmakers hear emotional testimony from family members of victims, past offenders and advocates as lawmakers discuss legislation set to reform the state's corrections system.
Members of the Senate Corrections and Penology Committee met Thursday to continue hearings surrounding proposed legislation that would allow early release and community supervision for inmates convicted of crimes not eligible for parole, who complete 65 percent of their sentences and do not have disciplinary problems. Lawmakers say the purpose of the legislation is to address overcrowding in state prisons through offering rehabilitation and re-entry programs and incentives for good behavior.
Chairman Sen. Shane Martin said committee members plan to introduce amendments to address some lawmakers' concerns of whether the legislation would apply retroactively and to which offenses under the legislation it would apply.
