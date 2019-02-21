Report: Millennial voter registration in Oregon soars

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is highlighting a new report that says the state's unique voter registration program has led to a surge of millennial voters.
Brown said Thursday that the study from the Center for American Progress could be key to engaging young voters. This comes as the state considers a bill to lower the voting age to 16.
The study found that nearly 78,000 16- and 17-year-olds preregistered to vote under the state's automatic voter registration program. The law automatically registers Oregonians when they get a driver's license.
It noted there could be 22 million newly registered voters in the first year alone if the program was implemented nationwide.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The governor says a rise in young voters will "change the issues candidates are focused on."
Comments