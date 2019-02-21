Oklahoma lawmakers seek to increase state’s minimum wage

State lawmakers are proposing legislative measures to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage.
The Journal Record reports that one bill filed by Democratic Sen. George Young earlier this month would increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 an hour. Young says state lawmakers should be prioritizing livable wage options.
Another measure , proposed by Democratic Rep. Cyndi Munson, would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for state employees. Munson says her bill would apply to public staffers who didn't receive a pay increase last year.
Republican lawmakers have already rejected several efforts to increase the minimum wage. The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill in 2014 preventing any city or town from establishing a minimum wage.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Arkansas voters approved an initiative last November to raise their state's minimum wage.
___
This story has been corrected to show The Journal Record, not The Oklahoman, produced the original report.
Comments