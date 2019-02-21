Judge allows prison gerrymandering lawsuit to move forward

A federal judge says a lawsuit that seeks to change the way Connecticut counts prisoners when drawing up legislative districts can move forward.
Senior U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton, in a ruling dated Feb. 15, denied the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the NAACP last June.
The civil rights organization argues it is unfair that inmates are included in the population counts of the areas where they're imprisoned rather than their home districts.
It argues that urban legislative districts, with larger minority populations, often lose out because there is essentially an undercount in their communities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The say that violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The organization is hoping the Connecticut lawsuit can serve as a national template.
Comments