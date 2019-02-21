New Jersey Democrats support Booker’s 2020 campaign

New Jersey Democrats are lining up behind Sen. Cory Booker's 2020 presidential campaign.
Booker's campaign said in a statement Thursday that the Democratic lawmaker has the backing of Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Bob Menendez, top legislative leaders and the party chairmen of all 21 counties.
All of the state's 11 House Democrats also backed his candidacy.
The two-term senator launched his presidential campaign earlier this month.
The former mayor of Newark is competing in a crowded Democratic field ahead of next year's primaries to take on Republican President Donald Trump.
New Jersey's primary is set for June 2, 2020.
