Hawaii County preps for ban on polystyrene food containers

Hawaii Island's ban on polystyrene — or Styrofoam — food containers goes into effect in less than five months.
West Hawaii Today reports the Hawaii County Council on Tuesday got an update on an educational program from Recycling Coordinator George Hayducsko, who outlined a schedule to implement administrative rules for the ban.
The schedule starts with brochures, posters and public hearings and ends with public service announcements before becoming law July 1.
The county will use a small business advisory committee to help draft the rules and a small business regulatory review board to review them. Public hearings are contemplated in April.
The new law doesn't cover straws, lids or cutlery, but the county is encouraging businesses to switch to environmentally preferred alternatives, which also are readily available.
