Nashville mayor, GOP leader clash on police oversight limits

Nashville Mayor David Briley has told state lawmakers that legislation to limit police oversight panels would reject the will of his city's voters.
During their back-and-forth in a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Republican House Majority Leader William Lamberth responded police in Nashville feel like the city hates them and has turned its back on them. The subcommittee advanced the bill.
Briley said he takes offense at suggestions Nashville citizens don't respect their police. He said there's a broad perspective among Nashville police about the oversight board.
Lamberth said he didn't mean to impugn all Nashville citizens but said a large group supporting the board doesn't stand behind police.
GOP Rep. Michael Curcio's bill would eliminate subpoena power from local oversight boards, including the panel Nashville approved, among other changes.
