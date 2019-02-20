Connecticut car chase ends in fatal police shooting

Connecticut State Police say the suspect shot by officers following a car chase through several towns has died.
The chase started at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Norwich where the suspect was attempting to break into a house.
Trooper Josue Dorelus said in a news conference that the suspect stole several cars and was chased all the way to Windham, where police used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle.
The driver ran after the crash and shot at police.
Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, opened fire on police first and was struck at least once in the abdomen.
No officers or civilians were injured.
It's about 15 miles from Norwich to Windham.
