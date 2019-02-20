Proposed bills aim to create housing vouchers for teachers

Two proposed bills look to create a housing voucher program for full-time teachers employed by the Hawaii Department of Education or at public charter schools.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the program would provide vouchers to full-time teachers who teach in a "hard-to-fill" school, and whose household income does not exceed 80 percent of the area median income.
The vouchers are not to exceed $500 per month.
The bills passed second readings and were referred to the Senate Ways and Means committee.
Ways and Means recommended both bills be passed with amendments.
A third bill would allow for a state income tax credit up to $500 for pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade teachers and other school officials employed at least 900 hours a school year to help offset personal expenditures.
The bill passed second reading and was referred to the House Finance Committee.
