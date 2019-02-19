Ex-top Arpaio aide says he’ll run for sheriff in 2020

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's top aide says he'll challenge incumbent Paul Penzone in Maricopa County's 2020 sheriff's race.
Jerry Sheridan says his 38 years with the sheriff's office give him the experience needed for leading the agency.
Sheridan says he doesn't worry that his association with Arpaio or his own legal problems will hurt his chances.
Before Sheridan's retirement in late 2016, he and Arpaio faced criticism in a lawsuit in which sheriff's deputies were found to have racially profiled Latinos in immigration patrols.
Sheridan and Arpaio were found to be in civil contempt for disobeying a 2011 court order to stop the patrols.
Penzone says he has worked to balance the agency's budget, get fugitives off the streets and comply with court orders in his two years as sheriff.
