Republicans say new study bolsters argument against Medicaid

Republican lawmakers say a new study bolsters their position against Wisconsin accepting federal Medicaid expansion.
The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty co-wrote the report along with the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The report released Tuesday determined that accepting federal Medicaid expansion would shift costs to people on private insurance at a cost of $600 million a year.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers plans to propose accepting federal money to expand Medicaid in his state budget. But Republicans who control the Legislature have long opposed such a move.
Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga says the report provides "hard numbers" to back up the argument he and others have been making against accepting expansion. He joined three other Republicans at a news conference to release the report.
