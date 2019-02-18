Future of Pima County law enforcement commission threatened

The future of a citizen-run commission that reviews grants for the Pima County Sheriff's Department is threatened by allegations that the panel is anti-law enforcement.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that two Republicans on the Pima Board of Supervisors members, Ally Miller and Steve Christy, wanted to cut ties to the Community Law Enforcement Partnership Commission.
The commission was formed as a condition for accepting Operation Stonegarden border security funding.
But its current mission to make recommendations on law enforcement grants came later after the Democrat-led body reversed the decision to accept the $1.4 million in Stonegarden funding.
Members of the commission and the Democrats on the Board of Supervisors say the 15-member group plays a role in reviewing grants, not attacking law enforcement.
