Chicago police fatally shoot 17-year-old after traffic stop

Investigators say an autopsy shows a 17-year-old boy died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by a Chicago police officer.
Authorities say the teen was shot during a foot chase late Saturday and taken to a hospital. Authorities say he died early Sunday.
Authorities identified the teen as Michael Elam of Chicago. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.
Chicago police say officers got into an "armed confrontation" with Elam and shot him after he got out of a vehicle that crashed when police were trying to pull it over for a traffic violation. Police say two weapons were recovered from the scene and no officers were hurt.
The city agency that investigates police-involved shootings is investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.
