Shakopee officer cleared in fatal shooting

The Scott County Attorney's Office has ruled a Shakopee police officer's use of deadly force was justified when he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.
Officer Thor Carlson and a rookie he was training responded to a fire alarm call at the home of James Hanchett last November. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation found the 61-year-old Hanchett, who was intoxicated, came to the front door and pointed a gun directly at Carlson, who fired several shots. Hanchett died later at the hospital.
Carlson told BCA investigators he thought Hanchett was going to shoot him.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments