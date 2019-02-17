National Politics

End of the era of rants in Maine? New governor looks ahead

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

February 17, 2019 08:52 AM

FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo Maine Gov. Janet Mills acknowledges applause from legislators prior to her State of the Budget address at the statehouse in Augusta, Maine. Maine's new Democratic governor has wasted no time in acting swiftly to undo the most visible signs of the legacy of her Republican predecessor.
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's new Democratic governor has wasted no time in acting swiftly to undo the most visible signs of the legacy of her Republican predecessor.

Gov. Janet Mills has rolled out voter-approved Medicaid expansion that her predecessor Paul LePage long blocked, took down his "Open for Business" sign on the state highway and attended the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration hosted by a NAACP chapter he once told to "kiss my butt."

Maine, known for genteel centrism, often found itself in the national spotlight for LePage's divisive, tea party-era politics.

New governors often distance themselves from predecessors with catchy, campaign slogan-inspired initiatives. But Mills' quickness in removing LePage's markers signals both a rejection of his divisiveness and a sign she wants to spend her time in office on her own terms.

