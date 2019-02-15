Former Republican lawmaker sworn in on state appeals court

A former Republican state lawmaker has been sworn in as a judge on Mississippi's Court of Appeals.
Cory Wilson, a 48-year-old Flora resident, took office Friday and will serve the remainder of the term that lasts until Jan. 2, 2023. He succeeds Kenny Griffis, who was elevated from the appellate court by Gov. Phil Bryant to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
Wilson was chief of staff to Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann from 2008 to 2011 and was senior adviser and counsel to state Treasurer Lynn Fitch from 2014 to 2015. He's a Moss Point native.
Bryant must call a special election to fill the vacancy that Wilson leaves in House District 73, covering parts of Madison county, even though general elections are set later this year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments