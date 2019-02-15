Georgia bill would replace state’s aging voting machines

A wide-ranging bill moving Georgia to voting machines with electronic ballot markers that print a paper record has been introduced in the Georgia House.
The legislation, filed Thursday, follows recommendations from a commission that wrapped in January. But it disregards advice from cybersecurity experts who say hand-marked paper ballots would be the cheapest and most secure alternative.
Republican Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem, who authored the bill and was co-chair of the commission, dismissed security concerns in an interview. He said electronic ballot markers will be more expensive initially, but would save money on printing and operation in the long run.
The bill also changes other aspects of Georgia election law criticized during Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's race against Democrat Stacey Abrams last year.
