Michigan seeks to revoke license of Detroit funeral home

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Detroit Police walk into the Perry Funeral Home in Detroit, where police removed the remains of fetuses. Michigan regulators are seeking to revoke the licenses of the Detroit funeral home and its manager after the discovery of 63 fetuses in boxes and freezers last year. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, it completed an administrative investigation stemming from its inspection and shutdown of the Perry Funeral Home in October. Detroit News via AP, File John T. Greilick